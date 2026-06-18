OBAYASHI Aktie

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WKN: 858426 / ISIN: JP3190000004

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18.06.2026 07:45:49

Obayashi To Buy Multiplex Global Owner BCI UK Holdings

(RTTNews) - Obayashi Corp. (OBYCF, 1802.T), a Japanese construction company, announced Thursday its agreement to acquire BCI UK Holdings Limited, the holding company that owns construction business operator Multiplex Global Ltd.

The decision follows discussions regarding a strategic partnership with Multiplex, with whom Obayashi previously collaborated on the main stadium for the Sydney Olympic Games.

Following the acquisition, Multiplex, BCI and select units will become Obayashi's specified subsidiaries.

UK-based Multiplex, with around 2,500 employees, operates building construction businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada. In fiscal 2025, the firm recorded net sales of around $3.80 billion and EBITDA of around $62 million.

The Company plans to transfer the operations of certain countries and regions--where business activities are currently largely dormant--to the existing parent company prior to their conversion into subsidiaries.

Obayashi said the deal is in line with its plan to expand its overseas construction business, particularly in North America and Southeast Asia, where market growth is expected. The firm has also been exploring opportunities to enter and expand into stable and high-growth markets.

In Tokyo, Obayashi shares were gaining around 2.2%, trading at 3,266.00 yen.

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OBAYASHI CORP 17,60 2,33% OBAYASHI CORP

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