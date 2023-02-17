Obesity Action Coalition Premieres Insightful Discussion on "The Whale" with Brendan Fraser, Sam Hunter and Obesity Advocates

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is thrilled to announce the premiere of a one-of-a-kind discussion, "The Whale: In Conversation with OAC." The exchange was between lead actor Brendan Fraser, playwright Sam Hunter and the OAC volunteers who helped shape the portrayal of someone living with severe obesity for Charlie, the film's main character.

Led by Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO, the group had a heartfelt and honest conversation about the realities of living with severe obesity, Fraser's powerful portrayal of Charlie and the film's profound impact on viewers. During the discussion, Fraser opened up about the lessons he learned from his conversations with OAC's volunteers and how he applied them to portray Charlie responsibly and respectfully. Further, Hunter brought to light how the story was written from a place of honesty and reflected some of his own lived experiences. The group also discussed the scenes they felt most connected with and their key takeaways from the film.

Before the film's production, A24 engaged OAC to share insight into the realities of living with obesity. By participating, OAC was able to provide "The Whale" team with the chance to speak to real people whose lives have been affected by obesity.

The discussion will air as a special episode of Fresh Perspectives, a video series of intimate interviews with OAC Community members as they share their insights into the obesity space. Watch the conversation at obesityaction.org/the-whale-in-conversation-with-oac, and learn more about OAC's involvement in The Whale at obesityaction.org/the-whale.

The Obesity Action Coalition is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating and empowering individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. We work to raise awareness of and eliminate weight bias and discrimination in healthcare, education, media and the workplace; fight to improve access to science-based treatment and care of obesity for those who choose to seek it; and provide support through education and community events.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obesity-action-coalition-premieres-insightful-discussion-on-the-whale-with-brendan-fraser-sam-hunter-and-obesity-advocates-301750078.html

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition