OBN Awards 2019 - Winners Recognised at Industry Leading Event

ABINGDON, England, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OBN (UK) Ltd., the membership organisation that supports the life sciences industry, is delighted to announce the winners of the 2019 OBN Awards.

The Awards, which are in their 11th year, celebrate the best of UK life sciences – from outstanding scientific innovation within Biotech, Medtech and Digital Health, to the companies that support the industry and the fundraisers that make it happen. This year's event hosted an audience of over 250 life sciences industry leaders at the Oxford Examination Schools.

John Harris, CEO of OBN, said: "We received an incredible number of entries yet again this year, so competition has been really tough for all nominees. All our winners and finalists are truly innovative, at the very top of their respective sectors, and set a great example to the rest of the industry. We have introduced several new categories this year to reflect industry trends. The turn-out and support we have received is a true reflection of how buoyant our industry continues to be, and I would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters for helping us make the OBN Awards once again such a great success."

The winners of the awards are:

Best Start-up Biotech Company, kindly sponsored by James Cowper-Kreston

Winner – Grey Wolf Therapeutics

Develop next generation immunotherapies that illuminate non-responsive tumours for destruction by the immune system.

Best Start-up Medtech Company

Winner – Caristo Diagnostics

Develop a novel technology that can identify regions of inflammation around coronary arteries and which has the potential to transform the diagnostic power of routine coronary CT angiograms.

Most Transformative Digital Healthcare Company

Winner – Sensyne Health

Combine clinical artificial intelligence technology and ethically sourced, anonymised patient data to help provide better healthcare.

Best CRO

Winner - RSSL

Help world leading brands and SME's develop and supply products that are safe, innovative and of the highest quality.

Best Specialist CRO, kindly sponsored by ThermoFisher Scientific

Winner – Precision for Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease

Provide personalised oncology and rare disease clinical operations with an emphasis on the application of biomarkers to drive improvements in clinical endpoints.

Best Emerging Medtech Company, kindly sponsored by BDO

Winner - Open Bionics

Build and develop the next generation of bionic limbs, turning disabilities into 'superpowers', starting with the Hero Arm.

Best Emerging Biotech Company, kindly sponsored by Precision For Medicine, Oncology and Rare Disease

Winner – NodThera

Developing a new class of potent and highly selective NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases.

Best Sector Support Organisation

Winner – UKI2S

The UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund, build and grow technology companies stemming from the UK's diverse research base.

Most Innovative Big Pharma Organisation, kindly sponsored by Milton Park

Winner - Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Has demonstrated some excellent collaborations, providing a wide range of platforms to support their internal and external pipeline of technologies which is positively impacting patient lives.

The BioSeed® 'One to Watch' Award, kindly sponsored by Mills & Reeve

Winner - Attomarker

Develop iPhone connected diagnostic technology to enable rapid and personal access to diagnostic tests conventionally carried out in analytical laboratories.

Best Established Biotech Company, kindly sponsored by World Courier

Winner - Bicycle Therapeutics

Exploit their proprietary phage display technology to select peptide-like 'Bicycles' for development into novel therapeutics.

Best Established Medtech Company

Winner – Endomag

Help tens of thousands of women across the world to access more accurate and less invasive breast cancer care.

Special Recognition Award

Winner - Sunil Shah, o2h for his rare vision and supportive ethos to the companies he invests in: offering support beyond cash alone, but also invaluable experience, contacts and personal time. He has an inspiring passion and enthusiasm for science and business.

About the OBN Awards – www.obn-awards.com

The OBN Awards, now in its 11th year, celebrates innovation and achievement across the UK Life Sciences Industry. We are proud that the awards remain independent with categories that cover Biotech, Medtech, and Digital Health and recognises achievements from emerging R&D companies to large pharma and life sciences investors.

About OBN

OBN is the Membership organisation supporting and bringing together the UK's emerging life sciences companies, corporate partners and investors. Our 400+ member companies are located throughout the UK and benefit from our networking, partnering, purchasing, advising and advocacy activities.

