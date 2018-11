Oboya receives a new order of cover pots in Finland

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) ("Oboya") has through its wholly owned subsidiary Oboya Horti Supplies AB received an order of cover pots from a customer in Finland. The order value amounted to approximately EUR 1,2 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 12,7 million.

The order concerns delivery of cover pots to one of the leading cultivation companies in salad and fresh herbs in Finland. The order value amounted to approximately EUR 1.2 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 12.7 million, and will be delivered from 2019 until 2020. The Finnish market is a relatively small market for Oboya, but the company aims to grow here and the Finnish market will eventually be included in Oboya's home markets in the future.

Erik Penser Bank is Oboyas Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North.

For any inquiry regarding this press release, kindly contact:

Robert Wu, CEO Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ)

Phone: + 86 159 6983 5999

E-mail: robert.wu@oboya.cc

Homepage: www.oboya.se

This information is insider information that Oboya Horticulture Industries AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.30 on November 22th, 2018.

About Oboya Horticulture Industries AB

Oboya Horticulture aims to become a world-leading total supplier of consumables and logistics products for the cultivation industry as well as consumer products for home cultivation and indoor environments. Production takes place in factories in China, Poland, Denmark, Vietnam and Kenya. More information about the company is available at www.oboya.se.

