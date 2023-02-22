Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
O'BRIEN: AMERICA'S WORKERS ARE FIGHTING BACK, EXERCISING RIGHT TO STRIKE

Anti-Worker Case Before U.S. Supreme Court Will Only Embolden Workers

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on today's release of the 2022 work stoppage numbers by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data showed work stoppages involving 1,000 or more workers increased by 44 percent compared to 2021.

"Workers are increasingly taking action and going on strike. There is a clear reason for this. America's workers are fed up and they are fighting back.

"The ability to strike is the most powerful tool workers have to demand better and safer working conditions.

"Greedy corporations and billionaires who would rather stockpile profits and reward shareholders than treat workers fairly will see their workers out on the picket lines.

"A worker's right to strike is under assault in the U.S. and across the globe. The Teamsters will never, ever stop demanding our fair share and we will not allow anyone or any institution to attack our rights to collective action.

"An anti-democratic case that is an affront to all hardworking Americans is currently being heard in the U.S. Supreme Court. Whatever the outcome of the Glacier Northwest case, millions of workers will remain emboldened to fight for their rights."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
kdeniz@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obrien-americas-workers-are-fighting-back-exercising-right-to-strike-301753517.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

