O'BRIEN, SANDERS AND NELSON TO HOLD RALLY WITH WORKERS IN CHICAGO

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien Joins in Leading "The Working Class: Fighting Against Corporate Greed" Rally

(WASHINGTON) – On Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. CT, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will join Sen. Bernie Sanders and Association of Flight Attendants International President Sara Nelson to hold a rally with workers in Chicago.

The rally, entitled, "The Working Class: Fighting Against Corporate Greed" will feature speeches from workers taking on corporate power. Workers at Starbucks, Amazon and across industries are organizing and striking for better pay and working conditions.

Polling shows that American voters—Democrat, Republican and Independent—support workers in the fight against corporate greed.

WHO: Sean M. O'Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President





Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)





Sara Nelson, Association of Flight Attendants International President



WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022

5 p.m. CT



WHERE: Teamster City - 1645 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, Ill. 60612

