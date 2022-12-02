02.12.2022 22:19:00

O'BRIEN, WARNOCK TO MEET WITH TEAMSTER UPS WORKERS AT ATLANTA FACILITY

(ATLANTA) – On Monday, December 5, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock will join Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien at the UPS Smart Hub facility to meet with Teamsters and reinforce the senator's commitment to working people.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Warnock supported Teamster initiatives during his first two years in office — by voting to bolster multiemployer pensions and supporting more than $1 trillion in infrastructure investment that will employ hundreds of thousands of workers in good-paying union jobs.

The senator is also a co-sponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which the Teamsters strongly back. The legislation would modernize federal labor law by removing current roadblocks that make it difficult for workers to unionize and negotiate better wages and benefits.

WHO:

Sean M. O'Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President


Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)



WHEN:

Monday, December 5, 2022


7:30-10 a.m. EST



WHERE:

UPS Smart Hub


3689-3699 Sandy Creek Road


Atlanta, GA 30331

 

Contact:  
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877  
 mmcquaid@teamster.org

/PRNewswire -- Dec. 2, 2022/

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

