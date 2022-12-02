|
02.12.2022 22:19:00
O'BRIEN, WARNOCK TO MEET WITH TEAMSTER UPS WORKERS AT ATLANTA FACILITY
(ATLANTA) – On Monday, December 5, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock will join Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien at the UPS Smart Hub facility to meet with Teamsters and reinforce the senator's commitment to working people.
Warnock supported Teamster initiatives during his first two years in office — by voting to bolster multiemployer pensions and supporting more than $1 trillion in infrastructure investment that will employ hundreds of thousands of workers in good-paying union jobs.
The senator is also a co-sponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which the Teamsters strongly back. The legislation would modernize federal labor law by removing current roadblocks that make it difficult for workers to unionize and negotiate better wages and benefits.
WHO:
Sean M. O'Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
WHEN:
Monday, December 5, 2022
7:30-10 a.m. EST
WHERE:
UPS Smart Hub
3689-3699 Sandy Creek Road
Atlanta, GA 30331
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org
/PRNewswire -- Dec. 2, 2022/
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.