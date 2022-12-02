O'BRIEN, WARNOCK TO MEET WITH TEAMSTER UPS WORKERS AT ATLANTA FACILITY

(ATLANTA) – On Monday, December 5, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EST, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock will join Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien at the UPS Smart Hub facility to meet with Teamsters and reinforce the senator's commitment to working people.

Warnock supported Teamster initiatives during his first two years in office — by voting to bolster multiemployer pensions and supporting more than $1 trillion in infrastructure investment that will employ hundreds of thousands of workers in good-paying union jobs.

The senator is also a co-sponsor of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which the Teamsters strongly back. The legislation would modernize federal labor law by removing current roadblocks that make it difficult for workers to unionize and negotiate better wages and benefits.

WHO: Sean M. O'Brien, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)



WHEN: Monday, December 5, 2022

7:30-10 a.m. EST



WHERE: UPS Smart Hub

3689-3699 Sandy Creek Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

/PRNewswire -- Dec. 2, 2022/

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters