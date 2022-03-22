O'BRIEN-ZUCKERMAN, GENERAL EXECUTIVE BOARD BEGIN FIVE-YEAR TERM

Sean M. O'Brien Sworn in as the 11th General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; General Executive Board Meets to Plan for the Future

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean M. O'Brien was sworn in today as the new General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman and the newly-elected General Executive Board also took the oath of office. Following a swearing-in ceremony, O'Brien and his team went straight to work, holding their first board meeting to discuss the priorities of the new administration.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but our team is tested and ready to lead this great International into the future. It's a new day for the Teamsters Union," O'Brien said. "Under this administration, we will be a bigger, faster, stronger union."

A fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, O'Brien will bring a more militant, grassroots approach to taking on employers and will prioritize mobilizing rank-and-file members to get involved in the union.

"By uniting Teamsters across the country, we will be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to organizing workers, negotiating strong contracts and fighting back against those who seek to take away our hard-won rights," said Zuckerman of Louisville, Ky. "We are ready to get to work."

The O'Brien-Zuckerman Teamsters United Slate was elected by the membership on Nov. 19, 2021, by an overwhelming 2-1 margin. The election was certified on Dec. 7 by the union's Election Administrator.

The union is already preparing for negotiations and a member-driven contract campaign at United Parcel Service (UPS). The current, five-year agreement expires on July 31, 2023. The national contract covers more than 350,000 Teamsters at the company—the largest private collective bargaining agreement in the country.

An inauguration celebration open to all members will take place this summer at Teamsters headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The 2022-2027 General Executive Board members are as follows:

International Vice Presidents At-Large: Juan Campos, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 705, Chicago, Ill.; Joan Corey, Business Agent, Local 25, Boston, Mass.; Greg Floyd, President, Local 237, New York, N.Y.; Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 986, Los Angeles, Calif.; Tony Jones, President, Local 413, Columbus, Ohio; John Palmer, Local 657, San Antonio, Texas; James Wright, President, Local 822, Norfolk, Va.

Western Region Vice Presidents: Mark Davison, President, Local 162, Portland, Ore.; Lindsay Dougherty, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 399, Hollywood, Calif.; Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 856, San Bruno, Calif.; Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 174, Tukwila, Wash.

Central Region Vice Presidents: Danny Avelyn, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 554, Omaha, Neb.; Tom Erickson, President, Local 120, Minneapolis, Minn.; Avral Thompson, President, Local 89, Louisville, Ky.

Eastern Region Vice Presidents: Rocco Calo, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 1150, Stratford, Conn.; Bill Hamilton, President, Local 107, Philadelphia, Pa.; Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 251, Providence, R.I.

Southern Region Vice Presidents: Thor Johnson, Vice President, Local 79, Tampa, Fla.; Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer, Local 745, Dallas, Texas.

International Trustees: Willie Ford, President, Local 71, Charlotte, N.C.; Dan Kane Jr., President, Local 202, New York, N.Y.; Vinnie Perrone, President, Local 804, New York, N.Y.

International Vice Presidents Canada Region: François Laporte, President, Teamsters Canada, Laval, Quebec; Stan Hennessy, President, Local 31, Delta, British Columbia; Craig McInnes, President, Local 938, Mississauga, Ontario.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

