ObsEva Announces Addl Efficacy Results For Linzagolix On Endometriosis-associated Pain

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA (OBSV) announced additional phase 3 EDELWEISS study results, which demonstrate the rapid onset of treatment effect, impact on quality of life and intentions for surgery, and continue to support the promising clinical profile of linzagolix in the treatment of women with moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain.

The data build on the positive data announced earlier this year and importantly support the early onset of efficacy with linzagolix treatment, the company said.

Linzagolix is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist with a potentially best-in-class profile. Linzagolix has completed clinical trial development for the treatment of uterine fibroids and is currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis.

Two dose regimens were tested, a 200 mg once-daily dose of linzagolix in combination with hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and a 75 mg dose of linzagolix without ABT.

According to the company, reductions in dysmenorrhea (DYS) and non-menstrual pelvic pain (NMPP), the co-primary efficacy endpoints, compared to placebo were observed for both doses after 1 and 2 months of treatment, respectively, and these reductions increased up to 6 months.

A similar pattern of improved symptoms was also observed for secondary endpoints of dyschezia and worst pelvic pain.

The reductions in endometriosis pain resulted in improved quality of life and a reduced intention for surgery after 6 months.

Results from the post-treatment follow-up of EDELWEISS 3 are expected in early third quarter 2022. Results from the treatment phase of the extension study (EDELWEISS 6) and its post-treatment follow-up phase are expected in early third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.