ObsEva SA Announces Dismissal Of Moratorium Proceedings By Court In Geneva

(RTTNews) - ObsEva SA (OBSV) reported that the competent court in Geneva, Switzerland has granted the company's request to withdraw its moratorium considering that the company is no longer over-indebted. The company resolved its over-indebtedness due to the sale of all its rights to Ebopiprant to XOMA (XOMA).

Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva, said: "Having resolved our over-indebtedness and strengthened our financial position with a suite of restructuring initiatives in recent months, we are now focusing our resources on nolasiban."

ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights for nolasiban, except for the People's Republic of China.

