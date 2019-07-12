ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) July 17, 2019 in New York City





Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – July 12, 2019– ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that the company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) meeting focused on in vitro fertilization (IVF) Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 09:00 – 11:00am ET in New York City.

The meeting will feature short updates by members of the ObsEva management team on the development & market potential of nolasiban, the company’s oral oxytocin receptor antagonist for the improvement of pregnancy and live birth rates following embryo transfer in IVF. This will be followed by a panel discussion with Samuel Pauli, M.D., Reproductive Endocrinologist at Boston IVF; Vicki Schnell, M.D., FACOG, Center of Reproductive Medicine out of Webster, Texas; and Fady I. Sharara, M.D., FACOG, Virginia Center for Reproductive Medicine in Reston, Virginia.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

