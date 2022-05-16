|
16.05.2022 07:00:00
ObsEva to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment 2022 Conference
GENEVA, Switzerland May
16, 2022 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced that Company Management will provide a corporate update at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually and in Miami, Florida from May 23 – 26, 2022.
The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 10:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
A webcast can be accessed here and will also be accessible under "Events Calendar” in the investors section of ObsEva’s website.
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com
