18.07.2023 08:28:29
Ocado Group H1 Pre-tax Loss Widens, Revenues Rise; Backs FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Grocery technology and retail firm Ocado Group Plc (OCDO.L) Tuesday reported first-half loss before tax of 289.5 million pounds, wider than last year's loss of 211.3 million pounds.
Loss per share were 28.65 pence, compared to loss of 28.67 pence a year ago.
Adjusted loss before tax was 212.3 million pounds, compared to loss of 204.3million pounds a year ago.
EBITDA was a loss of 40.2 million pounds, compared to loss of 20.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted EBITDA was positive 16.6 million pounds, compared to loss of 13.6 million pounds a year ago driven by Technology Solutions.
Revenue increased 8.6 percent to 1.37 billion pounds from last year's 1.26 billion pounds, mainly with 59 percent growth in Technology Solutions, and 5 percent rise in Ocado Retail.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company has maintained its outlook. Ocado Retail is expected to be marginally EBITDA positive in the full year.
The company expects Ocado Logistics EBITDA of around 25 million pounds for the full year, reflecting expected revenue growth and the cost-plus business model.
