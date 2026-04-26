Occidental Petroleum Aktie

Occidental Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.04.2026 17:15:00

Occidental Petroleum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) sells oil and natural gas, so the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is likely to boost its earnings. As you would expect, reducing global oil and natural gas supply has increased their prices. That is good news for Oxy as it continues to chart a path toward growth. Here's a look at the buy, sell, and hold call.Interestingly, the reason to buy Oxy isn't really about today's high energy prices. The energy sector is volatile, and oil and natural gas prices frequently rise and fall in dramatic fashion. High oil prices will clearly be a near-term benefit, boosting the company's revenues and earnings. However, the real story here is long-term business growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.

mehr Nachrichten