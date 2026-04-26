Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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26.04.2026 17:15:00
Occidental Petroleum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) sells oil and natural gas, so the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is likely to boost its earnings. As you would expect, reducing global oil and natural gas supply has increased their prices. That is good news for Oxy as it continues to chart a path toward growth. Here's a look at the buy, sell, and hold call.Interestingly, the reason to buy Oxy isn't really about today's high energy prices. The energy sector is volatile, and oil and natural gas prices frequently rise and fall in dramatic fashion. High oil prices will clearly be a near-term benefit, boosting the company's revenues and earnings. However, the real story here is long-term business growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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