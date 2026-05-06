Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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06.05.2026 20:32:00
Occidental Petroleum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There's no doubt 2024 and 2025 were brutally difficult years for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). During those two years, the stock fell 31%. The tides have turned, however, and Occidental's stock has rebounded by more than 45% since the start of this year.The question for investors now is whether this rally will last or if the rebound is just the result of short-term tailwinds for the oil and gas industry. Should you buy, sell, or hold Occidental? Let's have a look at what's going on with the Houston, Texas-based company. There's a lot that has gone right for Occidental in the first four months of this year. In January 2026, the company sold its chemical unit, OxyChem, to former CEO Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7 billion. More than half of the sales proceeds went to pay down debt. Management also indicated that a share buyback program would be implemented with the money.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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