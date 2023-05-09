Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 22:52:17

Occidental Petroleum Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $983 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $4.68 billion, or $4.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $7.26 billion from $8.53 billion last year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $983 Mln. vs. $4.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $4.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.24 -Revenue (Q1): $7.26 Bln vs. $8.53 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX ohne große Ausschläge -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne größtenteils wieder ab. In Fernost tendieren die Märkte am Donnerstag seitwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen