Occidental Petroleum Aktie

Occidental Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058

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29.05.2026 14:30:00

Occidental Petroleum is Making a High Upside Bet With ExxonMobil. Here's What it Could Mean for Investors.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is acquiring a stake in a deepwater exploration block offshore Trinidad and Tobago from ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). The deal gives it access to an area with high upside potential, given its proximity to another Exxon-operated block that has proven to be very prolific. Here's a look at the deal and what it could mean for investors in the oil stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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