30.07.2024 11:08:00

Occidental Petroleum Is Making Sure It Doesn't Repeat Its Past Mistakes

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) made a big splash last year, agreeing to buy CrownRock for $12 billion. It's primarily paying cash for the oil and gas producer, which is a concern. The oil company nearly went under in 2020 after buying Anadarko Petroleum in a cash-heavy deal the prior year. The oil company is taking steps to ensure it doesn't repeat its past mistakes by selling assets before closing its CrownRock transaction. That should take some of the pressure off its balance sheet and reduce the risk of running into financial trouble again should oil prices unexpectedly slump. Occidental Petroleum sealed a deal to buy CrownRock last December, agreeing to pay $12 billion in cash and stock for the Permian Basin-focused producer. The company initially planned to issue $9.1 billion of new debt to fund the deal and assume $1.2 billion of CrownRock's debt. That debt-heavy financing strategy echoed the path it took to fund its 2019 Anadarko deal, which nearly caused the company to go bankrupt when crude oil prices crashed in 2020. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Occidental Petroleum Corp. 56,50 0,09% Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen