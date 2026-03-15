Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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15.03.2026 18:11:00
Occidental Petroleum Is Up 9% Since the Iran Conflict. Here Are 2 Things Investors Need to Know.
Oil prices have spiked since Israel and the U.S. launched military strikes against Iran. Brent oil, the global benchmark price, has risen from less than $80 a barrel before the conflict began to more than $100 a barrel. Fueling the surge in crude prices is the disruption to global oil supplies, as tankers can't safely transit the Strait of Hormuz. The rally in oil prices has driven up most oil stocks, including Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), which has gained over 9% since the war began. Here are two things investors need to know before buying the oil stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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