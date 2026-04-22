Occidental Petroleum Aktie

Occidental Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058

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22.04.2026 18:20:00

Occidental Petroleum Stock Rocketed 38% in 2026 (But the Big Move Came in March)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), also known as Oxy, has seen its stock rally about 38% year to date. Most of those gains came from its 22% gain in March. Let's see why the oil and gas company's stock attracted a stampede of bulls, and if it's still worth buying today.Oxy is primarily an upstream company, which handles the exploration, drilling, and extraction of oil and natural gas. It also owns a smaller midstream business that handles the pipelines and infrastructure for transporting those resources, as well as a low-carbon ventures business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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