Occidental Petroleum Aktie

Occidental Petroleum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058

26.02.2026 12:37:00

Occidental Petroleum Stock Rocketed More Than 10% in January (but the Big Move Came in February)

January was a good month for investors who owned Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), as the stock rose 10%. That's not actually so unusual, given the inherent volatility of the energy sector.However, the stock lurched higher again in February after it reported earnings. Here's what you need to know about January and the company's February investor update.While 10% is a very nice advance in a single month, it actually was a bit of a letdown. That's because oil prices rose even more, with the key U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate Crude rising 12% and Brent Crude up 17%. So, when you step back, Oxy's stock price kind of trailed along with the broader oil market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
