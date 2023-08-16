|
16.08.2023 04:29:43
Occidental Petroleum To Acquire Carbon Engineering For About $1.1 Bln
(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) agreed to acquire carbon-capture technology provider Carbon Engineering Ltd. for total cash consideration of about $1.1 billion, to be made in three approximately equivalent annual payments, with the first at closing.
The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2023.
Upon closing, Carbon Engineering would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, Occidental said in a statement.
Occidental has been working with Carbon Engineering on direct air capture (DAC) deployment since 2019.
1PointFive is building Stratos, the world's largest DAC plant, which is expected to be commercially operational in mid-2025, in Ector County, Texas.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|57,75
|-0,43%