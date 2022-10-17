Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Ocean Insight Launches High Performance Spectrometer

New Ocean HR2 offers rapid acquisition speed and high thermal stability

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, introduces the Ocean HR2 spectrometer, a high resolution, configurable spectrometer that provides rapid acquisition speed and excellent thermal stability for applications ranging from plasma monitoring to pharmaceuticals analysis.

Ocean HR2 spectrometers are compact and robust, with integration times as fast as 1 µs and thermal wavelength drift of just 0.06 pixels/° C, helping to ensure reliable spectral performance as temperatures change. Ocean HR2 models cover various wavelength ranges within ~190-1150 nm, with a choice of slit width sizes to help users manage throughput and optical resolution.

The Ocean HR2 spectrometer is a high resolution instrument compatible with Ocean Insight light sources, accessories and software, allowing users to optimize setups for different applications.

Also, each Ocean HR2 spectrometer comes with OceanDirect, a powerful, cross-platform Software Developers Kit with an Application Programming Interface. OceanDirect provides users with the ability to optimize spectrometer performance, access critical data for analysis, and enable High Speed Averaging Mode, a function available with newer-model Ocean Insight spectrometers that dramatically improves spectrometer signal to noise ratio performance.

For more, visit oceaninsight.com, email info@oceaninsight.com, or call us +1 727-733-2447.

