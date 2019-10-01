|
01.10.2019 20:00:00
Ocean Road Home selected as October Modular Home of the Month
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located near the beach town of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, the 2,366 square foot Ocean Road Home is highly energy efficient and runs at a minimal cost. The first floor features a study, one of four bedrooms, and a welcoming kitchen that opens to the living room. The third-floor bunk room is perfect for summertime sleepovers and has an outdoor balcony. Modern amenities include smart home technology, electric car charger, security system, and soon-to-be-installed solar panels. The exterior of the home features a concrete pool with pavers and sod landscaping, synthetic decking, and cedar impression siding.
About the Modular Home Builders Association:
The MHBA is the only national non-profit trade association exclusively serving the modular home industry. Each month the association selects a home from its members to highlight the advantages of modular construction. For more information on MHBA, modular homes, and the monthly contest, please visit http://www.modularhome.org.
SOURCE Modular Home Builders Association
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX letztlich weit im Minus -- US-Börsen rot -- Nikkei schließt mit positiven Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt ließen am Dienstag Vorsicht walten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel im späten Handel deutlich zurück. Die Wall Street verbucht nach schwachen US-Daten Verluste. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.