Ocean Road Home selected as October Modular Home of the Month

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located near the beach town of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, the 2,366 square foot Ocean Road Home is highly energy efficient and runs at a minimal cost. The first floor features a study, one of four bedrooms, and a welcoming kitchen that opens to the living room. The third-floor bunk room is perfect for summertime sleepovers and has an outdoor balcony. Modern amenities include smart home technology, electric car charger, security system, and soon-to-be-installed solar panels. The exterior of the home features a concrete pool with pavers and sod landscaping, synthetic decking, and cedar impression siding.

