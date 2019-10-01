01.10.2019 20:00:00

Ocean Road Home selected as October Modular Home of the Month

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located near the beach town of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, the 2,366 square foot Ocean Road Home is highly energy efficient and runs at a minimal cost. The first floor features a study, one of four bedrooms, and a welcoming kitchen that opens to the living room. The third-floor bunk room is perfect for summertime sleepovers and has an outdoor balcony. Modern amenities include smart home technology, electric car charger, security system, and soon-to-be-installed solar panels. The exterior of the home features a concrete pool with pavers and sod landscaping, synthetic decking, and cedar impression siding.

About the Modular Home Builders Association:
The MHBA is the only national non-profit trade association exclusively serving the modular home industry. Each month the association selects a home from its members to highlight the advantages of modular construction. For more information on MHBA, modular homes, and the monthly contest, please visit http://www.modularhome.org.

 

SOURCE Modular Home Builders Association

