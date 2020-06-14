Ocean Ventures Fiji Launches Cutting-Edge Online Reef Ecology Course

SAVUSAVU, Fiji, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Ventures are delighted to announce the launch of their brand new online course, South Pacific Coral Reef Ecology, to coincide with World Oceans Day and World Ocean Week. Taking inspiration from a field ecology course they have been teaching for many years, this eLearning course aims to bring coral reef ecology and a love of the marine world to everybody who is unable to travel and experience these amazing ecosystems for themselves during these difficult times.

Bringing Our Vibrant Underwater Cities to Life

This comprehensive program looks at the ecology of coral reefs, starting with their importance as ecosystems, before discussing in detail the amazing biodiversity found on reefs, including the corals themselves, common reef fish, and marine invertebrates. The course then covers the intrinsically-linked ecosystems, mangroves and seagrasses, before concluding with a detailed look at the threats faced by coral reefs and the actions being taken to preserve these wonders of nature.

Although the majority of the course content is applicable to all coral reefs globally, each section also includes significant local context with many examples from reefs in the South Pacific. Stunning photos and underwater videos illustrate the course, most shot in Natewa Bay by the Ocean Ventures team themselves. Although it is the largest bay in the South Pacific, Natewa Bay remains a little-known gem home to pristine reefs and incredible biodiversity.

Gaining Knowledge and Earning New Qualifications

This eLearning course can be taken either as a standalone program at US $50, or with certification in Ocean Ventures' exclusive PADI distinctive specialty, PADI South Pacific Coral Reef Ecology at US $95. Ocean Ventures will deduct the basic cost of US $50 from selected diving courses and dive packages for anybody diving with Ocean Ventures Fiji in the future.

The course is hosted on the established teaching platform Teachable.com which uses a secure 128-bit SSL encrypted payment system.

Inclusive Access to Coral Reef Education

Who might be interested in this online reef ecology course?



Anybody with an interest in coral reefs globally and/or marine conservation

Anybody with a general interest in our oceans and the environment

Anybody with a specific interest in the coral reefs of the South Pacific

Anybody who planned an ocean-based trip but is currently unable to travel due to restrictions

Scuba divers and snorkelers

Divers looking for an additional certification (this PADI specialty can credit towards PADI Master Scuba Diver)

Students interested in the fields of marine science or marine biology

Underwater photographers looking to improve their knowledge of marine creatures and basic ID skills

Anyone who would like to join the course can visit onlinecourses.oceanventuresfiji.com/p/southpacific-

coral-reef-ecology. An introductory video giving an outline of the course is available as a free preview on that page, and on the Ocean Ventures Fiji YouTube channel.

Any other questions can be directed to Matthew and Sara at info@oceanventuresfiji.com, or via their website, http://www.oceanventuresfiji.com.

About Ocean Ventures

Ocean Ventures Fiji is the first and only scuba diving centre in the beautiful Natewa Bay, offering scuba diving, snorkeling and conservation education. Directors Sara Carlson and Matthew Norman bring a wealth of experience, having worked as site managers, reef ecology lecturers or PADI scuba instructors in Indonesia, Greece, Mexico, Dominica and Honduras. Sara, from the United States, and Matthew, from the United Kingdom, founded Ocean Ventures Fiji in 2017, based in the pristine and unexplored natural wonder that is Natewa Bay near Savusavu. Ocean Ventures focuses on providing the very best experience possible, with small group sizes, excellent customer service and personal attention. All operations are planned with safety in mind, accordingto the highest standards of safe diving practice with impeccably-maintained equipment from the most recognized brands in the diving industry.

Press Contacts:

Matthew Norman & Sara Carlson

info@oceanventuresfiji.com

+679 9295803 or 9531800

