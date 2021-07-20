OceanaGold Announces Board Leadership Succession Plan

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

BRISBANE, Australia, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") today announces the succession plan for the Chairman of the Board, where Mr Paul Benson, currently Non-Executive Director of the Company, will succeed Mr Ian Reid as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from October 1, 2021.

Mr Reid joined the Company as a Non-Executive Director in April 2018 and was appointed Chairman in June 2019. Mr Reid said: "It has been an honour to serve as the Chairman of the Company. I am proud of what we have achieved despite operating in a challenging environment over the past two years." He continued "I hold the view that the role of the Board Chair should be reviewed regularly and the person fulfilling that role should be the best person from the Board given the Company circumstances. I have therefore approached the Board with a succession proposal, and I look forward to working and supporting Paul in his new capacity as the Chair."

Mr Benson joined the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director in May 2021. Mr Benson said: "on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ian for his leadership, perseverance and dedication to the Company, and we look forward to working with him as a valuable member of the Board."

He added "the recent renewal of the Didipio FTAA is a significant achievement by the Company delivered under Ian's leadership, and is a testament to the team's resilience and determination. I am excited by the growth opportunities within the Company and I look forward to working with the Board and the OceanaGold leadership team to deliver on our objectives and creating value for our shareholders."

Mr Michael Holmes, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said "I am grateful to Ian for his unwavering commitment to the Company and for his support over the last two years. He took on the Chairmanship just as Didipio was suspended, and will leave that role with the FTAA renewal complete and a strong organic growth pipeline well advanced in New Zealand. Paul brings a wealth of expertise to the Company and I look forward to working closely with him to realise OceanaGold's full potential."

