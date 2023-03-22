OceanaGold Appoints Marius Van Niekerk As New CFO

(RTTNews) - OceanaGold Corp. (OGC.TO), an Australian gold miner, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Marius van Niekerk as Executive Vice President and new Chief Financial Officer.

He is expected to start his role in around the middle of 2023, and will be based in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver, Canada.

The appointment follows current CFO Scott McQueen's unwillingness to relocate to Vancouver for family reasons. McQueen will continue to serve the company until February 2024.

Marius joins OceanaGold from Newcrest Mining, where he is currently Vice President, Finance - Americas, based in Vancouver.

He has 25 years of broad-based mining and technology industry experience spanning South Africa, the UK, Mozambique, Singapore, and Canada.