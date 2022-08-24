Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 22:15:00

Oceaneering Announces the Promotion of Benjamin M. Laura to Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer

Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced today that Benjamin M. Laura, who currently serves as Oceaneering’s Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer ("CIO”), effective October 1, 2022.

Mr. Laura joined Oceaneering in 2014 as Director of Subsea Services, was appointed as Vice President of Service, Technology & Rentals in 2015, appointed as Senior Vice President, Service & Rental in March 2020 and appointed as Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group in May 2020. Prior to joining Oceaneering, Mr. Laura was with Baker Hughes where his most recent position was Vice-President and Managing Director for Baker Hughes do Brasil.

In the newly configured CIO role, Mr. Laura will be assuming certain responsibilities currently held by Eric A. Silva, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, who has announced his intention to retire. Mr. Laura’s new responsibilities will include the leadership of Information Technology, Global Engineering, New Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Quality and Operational Excellence. Mr. Silva, who joined Oceaneering in 2014, has agreed to continue to serve Oceaneering in a supporting role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning during a transition period.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Since joining Oceaneering, Ben has excelled in every position he has held and has progressively assumed more challenging and significantly higher responsibilities. He played a key role in our business realignment over the past few years and in creating innovative solutions to deliver increasing value to our customers. I am excited to welcome Ben to our executive leadership team and look forward to leveraging his insightful leadership and capabilities across all of Oceaneering’s businesses. I would also like to thank Eric for his executive leadership and significant contributions to the company over the last eight years and agreeing to remain with us in a supporting role for a transition period.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oceaneering International Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oceaneering International Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oceaneering International Inc. 9,65 3,21% Oceaneering International Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notieren oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen