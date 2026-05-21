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22.05.2026 00:25:13
Oceaneering Stock Is Up 105% in a Year, and One Fund Just Disclosed a $7 Million Bet on More Growth
On May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management disclosed a new position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), acquiring 208,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $6.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management initiated a new position in Oceaneering International by purchasing 208,000 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on average share pricing during the first quarter, was $6.73 million. The quarter-end value of the stake reached $7.38 million, a figure that incorporates both share acquisition and subsequent price appreciation.Oceaneering International, Inc. operates at scale with a diversified portfolio spanning subsea robotics, engineered products, and digital solutions, supporting critical operations in the offshore energy and defense sectors. The company leverages advanced robotics and engineering expertise to deliver integrated solutions for complex subsea and industrial challenges. Its broad customer base and technological capabilities provide a competitive edge in servicing high-specification, mission-critical projects worldwide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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