Oceaneering to Participate at the 2022 Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference

Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) announced today that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Curtis and Senior Vice President, Offshore Projects Group, Benjamin Laura, will meet with institutional investors at the Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The conference handout will be available on the Investor Relations page of Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com after market close on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainments industries.

