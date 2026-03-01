AS Company Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASBT / ISIN: GRS404003006
|
01.03.2026 22:49:58
Oceaneering's SVP Sells 10k Shares as Company Shifts Away from Oilfield Services
Jennifer Fremont Simons, SVP, CLO, and Secretary of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), executed the sale of 10,284 shares in an open-market transaction on Feb. 25, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing. Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($38.96); post-transaction value based on the closing price of the day of the transaction ($37.92). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
