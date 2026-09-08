OceanFirst Financial Aktie
WKN: 919419 / ISIN: US6752341080
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09.09.2026 01:55:01
OceanFirst Financial CIO Sells 5,500 Shares at $18.91
Brian Schaeffer, SEVP & CIO of OceanFirst Bank, sold 5,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Aug. 31, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($18.91); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($18.84).
OceanFirst Financial is a regional bank holding company with approximately $1.8 billion in market capitalization, approximately 900 employees, and TTM revenues of $427.6 million. The company maintains a diversified community banking model focused on deposit gathering and commercial lending, positioning itself as a regional competitor in the fragmented U.S. banking sector, with demonstrated operational scale and profitability, as reflected in TTM net income of $47.9 million.
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|OceanFirst Financial Corp
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