OceanFirst Financial CIO Sells 5,500 Shares at $18.91

Brian Schaeffer, SEVP & CIO of OceanFirst Bank, sold 5,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Aug. 31, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($18.91); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($18.84).

OceanFirst Financial is a regional bank holding company with approximately $1.8 billion in market capitalization, approximately 900 employees, and TTM revenues of $427.6 million. The company maintains a diversified community banking model focused on deposit gathering and commercial lending, positioning itself as a regional competitor in the fragmented U.S. banking sector, with demonstrated operational scale and profitability, as reflected in TTM net income of $47.9 million.

Continue reading