OCEANIA CRUISES ACCELERATES DEBUT OF NEW SHIP VISTA

Exceptional Demand Drives Brand To Introduce Additional Inaugural Voyage

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced that it will accelerate the debut of its new ship Vista by introducing a new "Founder's Cruise" departing from Rome on May 13, 2023, and sailing to Venice. Vista had been scheduled to debut on May 20, 2023, but unprecedented demand for the ship's inaugural season has now driven the maiden voyage forward by a week.

"Vista has been driving exceptional demand from the moment we first revealed her inaugural voyages. With all of her maiden season voyages sold out or on waitlist status, we are introducing an additional voyage to satisfy that exceptional demand," stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The new "Founder's Cruise" will be hosted by Oceania Cruises' Founder Frank J. Del Rio in celebration of the new ship and to commemorate the brand's 20th anniversary. Sailing from Rome, travelers will experience enthralling explorations of the most illustrious and alluring destinations in Italy, Greece, and Croatia, punctuated by exclusive celebrations, inaugural cocktail receptions, and other special events. Guests joining this inaugural voyage will be among the very first to experience Vista and her stunning interiors, harmonious public spaces, imaginative new dining and mixology concepts, and new standards for residential-style luxury, including the most spacious standard staterooms at sea.

Founder's Cruise - 7 Days Aboard Vista – May 13-20, 2023

May 13: Rome, Italy

May 14: Sorrento/Capri, Italy

May 15: Messina, Italy

May 16: Argostoli, Greece

May 17: Corfu, Greece

May 18: Dubrovnik, Croatia

May 19: Zadar, Croatia

May 20: Venice, Italy

Calling on a new destination each day, this voyage treats guests to iconic marquee ports and hidden gem destinations with a truly unique itinerary that features sought-after culinary experiences, captivating scenery, immersive connections with locals, and memorable onboard experiences to commemorate a momentous week aboard what will be the most dramatic new ship of 2023.

The "Founder's Cruise" will open for sale tomorrow, December 8, 2022. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

Vista Highlights

12 dining options, four of the concepts brand new

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet

All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers

All Owner's, Vista, and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs

Palatial Owner's Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home

New Concierge Level Solo Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers

Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace

Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Suites, respectively

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on 7 continents on voyages that range from 7 to more than 200 days. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 29 ships with over 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to approximately 500 destinations worldwide. The Company has eight additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 20,000 berths.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceania-cruises-accelerates-debut-of-new-ship-vista-301697287.html

SOURCE Oceania Cruises