Oceania Cruises Announces 2025 Summer Collection of Voyages with Extensive Lineup of Immersive Itineraries

On Sale October 4, Travelers May Choose From More Than 100 New Voyages, with 320 Captivating Ports of Call Across All Eight Ships, Promising Unforgettable Travel Experiences

MIAMI, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, revealed its 2025 Summer Collection of voyages, featuring an extensive and diverse lineup of more than 100 itineraries, plus nearly 50 Grand Voyages, to alluring corners of the world. Travelers can choose from a selection of perfectly curated Europe voyages, classic Canada and New England cruises, exciting adventures in Alaska, plus blissful South Pacific sailings that visit paradise islands in French Polynesia and beyond aboard Oceania Cruises' eight small, luxurious ships. The itineraries are available to preview online at www.OceaniaCruises.com and open for reservations on October 4.

The collection of diverse voyages includes more than 70 distinct sailings across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe with Marina splitting her time between the Mediterranean, the western wine countries, and the northern regions of Iceland, Greenland and the Canadian Maritimes; Vista sailing through the capitals of Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and the British Isles; and the maiden Mediterranean season of Allura, Oceania Cruises' newest ship.

"2025 is slated to be our biggest year yet at Oceania Cruises with Allura's maiden season and our first collection featuring all eight boutique ships on sale," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With our 2025 Summer Collection, we look forward to continuing to show why Oceania Cruises is acclaimed for its destination-rich itineraries by offering new ports of call and expanded service into highly sought-after regions."

2025 Summer Collection Highlights

More than 100 destination-rich itineraries, plus nearly 50 Grand Voyages

Riviera sails in Alaska for the very first time, offering the ultimate Last Frontier experience

sails in for the very first time, offering the ultimate Last Frontier experience Allura , Vista , Marina , Sirena and Nautica explore Europe with 70+ diverse itinerary options

, , , and explore with 70+ diverse itinerary options Itinerary lengths ranging from 7 to 56 days

100+ overnight stays including Seville , Jerusalem , Istanbul , Bordeaux , Berlin , Antwerp , Montreal , Bora Bora and Papeete, giving guests more time to explore Oceania Cruises' ports of call

, , , , , , , and Papeete, giving guests more time to explore Oceania Cruises' ports of call 10 new ports of call including Cesme, Turkey ; Kemi, Finland ; Lulea, Sweden ; Maniitsoq, Greenland ; Pozzallo ( Sicily ), Italy ; Samos, Greece ; Scrabster, Scotland ; Sibenik, Croatia ; Sundsvall, Sweden ; and Vaasa, Finland .

Alaska

An Oceania Cruises first, the 1,250-guest Riviera will explore the best of Alaska with more than a dozen explorations of the glaciers and wilderness of the Last Frontier. With itineraries ranging from 7 to 12 days, travelers will discover the soaring glaciers, pristine wilderness and unique local culture of the region paired with Riviera's luxurious ambiance and myriad of gourmet culinary experiences, creating unforgettable travel experiences.

Canada & New England

Oceania Cruises' perennially popular fall foliage sailings will bring travelers to unforgettable French-Canadian gems along the St. Lawrence River. These classic 11- to 15-day autumn voyages conveniently depart from New York City, Boston and Montreal and feature overnight stays in Montreal, Quebec City and New York City. During July and August, 16- to 19-day sailings contrast popular Canada and New England harbors with the remote hinterlands and dramatic landscapes of Iceland and Greenland.

Europe

Oceania Cruises will be offering a stunning array of Iceland- and Greenland-intensive itineraries with nine voyages to the region, including two sailings from New York and two sailings from Montreal. Marina and Sirena will both explore the two North Atlantic Island nations at length in July and August. An expansive offering of enchanting Mediterranean voyages is available with sailings from Spain, France and Italy to Greece, Israel and Turkey. Nautica will be dedicated to the region with Marina bookending the North Atlantic summer season with Mediterranean sailings and Vista sailing the region in autumn. An enticing breadth of culture-rich Northern Europe voyages aboard Vista and Sirena is available where travelers will discover the medieval cities and fortresses lining the Baltic, the striking architecture and modern design of Scandinavia, the famous castles of Scotland, the legendary landscapes of Ireland and the historical and iconic attractions of England. Allura will call on iconic cities and lesser-known gems including Cadiz, Olbia, Messina, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Cinque Terre and feature overnight stays in Istanbul and Monte Carlo.

The possibilities for adventure become loftier and more inspiring with Oceania Cruises' more than 40 European Grand Voyages. Each of the line's Grand Voyages introduces guests to a dazzling array of diverse and fascinating ports of call across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe and also features a carefully curated selection of extended evening stays and overnights so guests can explore even more deeply.

The South Pacific

Regatta will sail the first summer season of voyages in French Polynesia and Hawaii with an alluring selection of seven new exotic sailings and itineraries ranging from 10 to 18 days that offer a utopia of cultural encounters, memorable adventures and pristine natural surroundings. The new cruises will visit the region during the ideal months of August, September and October with itineraries spanning the gorgeous blue lagoon of Bora Bora, the black sand beaches of Tahiti, the colorful coral reefs of Raiatea, the soaring mountains in the verdant jungles of Nuku Hiva and more. Four of the seven new sailings link French Polynesia with the captivating craters, dramatic canyons and lush waterfalls of the Hawaiian archipelago.

New Boutique Ports

In addition, Oceania Cruises' 2025 Summer Collection reveals a carefully curated selection of 10 new boutique ports across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe promising unforgettable experiences and even more opportunities for seasoned travelers to strike off the beaten path and discover new destinations that reveal even more of Europe's incredibly diverse treasures and wonders. New ports of call include Cesme, Turkey; Kemi, Finland; Lulea, Sweden; Maniitsoq, Greenland; Pozzallo (Sicily), Italy; Samos, Greece; Scrabster, Scotland; Sibenik, Croatia; Sundsvall, Sweden; and Vaasa, Finland.

simply MORE™

Oceania Cruises offers travelers simply MORE, with virtually everything included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare; free airport transfers; a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive the greatest value in luxury cruising.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

