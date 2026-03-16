Methanex Aktie
WKN: 882639 / ISIN: CA59151K1084
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16.03.2026 09:11:05
OCI Unit Sells 3.33 Mln Methanex Shares For About $172.6 Mln
(RTTNews) - OCI N.V. (OCI.AS, OCINF), a producer and distributor of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals, said Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary, OCI Chemicals B.V., sold 3,331,346 common shares of Methanex Corp. (MX.TO, MEOH), representing about 4.3% of the company's outstanding shares.
The shares were sold at $51.80 apiece through a block trade on March 13, generating net proceeds of about $172.6 million after customary fees and expenses.
Prior to the sale, OCI held 9,944,308 Methanex shares, representing about 12.9% of the issued and outstanding shares.
Following the transaction, OCI now owns or controls 6,612,962 shares, or about 8.6% of Methanex's outstanding shares.
OCI closed trading, 0.81% higher at EUR 3.7500 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.
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