OCIO Firm, Mason, Presents a Unique View on Hedge Funds and Private Equity for Institutional Investors

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory firm, announced several initiatives today related to their somewhat unconventional views on hedge funds and private equity. Mason works with endowments, foundations and other institutional investors as well as wealthy corporate executives and families nationwide. https://masoncompanies.com/

Mason presented their thoughts at the Council on Foundations Endowments and Finance Summit in September. Their session was titled: "Are Hedge Funds and Private Equity Necessary for Your Portfolio? The Answer May Surprise You." Mason will present this same session at two other conferences this fall:

- Kansas Association of Community Foundations Conference for Growing Community Foundations

- Southeastern Council of Foundations – Conference on Investing

Based upon some feedback Mason received, they developed a brief video about the presentation to broaden their audience beyond just conference attendees. In addition, on Monday, October 28th, Mason will launch a campaign to reach nearly 4,000 foundations and endowments nationwide.

"We believe in the success of private equity general partners and their ability to create value. Their long history of venture capital and buyout success stories is well known. However, we do not believe that endowment investors need these investments to build successful portfolios. While some venture capital and buyout funds generate returns in excess of the public markets, the majority do not. Private equity funds that underperform may underperform badly. In addition, today's private equity backed company valuations are a cause for concern," said Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer. Thorpe's primary role is to lead the growth of the institutional practice.

Mason's Director of Research, Tom Pudner, added, "Empirical data indicate that historically, fully liquid, publicly traded microcap equities have provided similar and sometimes better returns compared to private equity. This is demonstrated by empirical studies using the Public Market Equivalent (PME). Importantly these comparable public equity investment vehicles do not have the disadvantages of private equity, including illiquidity, restrictions on timing of cash inflows and outflows, infrequent/biased valuations, lack of transparency, and additional tax reporting burdens. We believe that these investments in their present form are not in the interest of our clients."

For more information, which includes a link to a brief introductory video to Mason's presentation, please visit: www.masoncompanies.com/thoughts/research

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families and institutions, (foundations, endowments, corporate funds and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products. Mason, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, has over $7.5 billion in assets under management.

