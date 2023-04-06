Ockam Announces General Availability of Ockam Orchestrator: the first developer tool to build end-to-end encryption between any application

Ockam Orchestrator empowers Enterprises to build apps that can Trust Data-in-Motion.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ockam , a first of its kind suite of developer tools to empower every developer at every business with the simple tools they need to create applications that can trust data, announced the general availability of its Enterprise offering, Ockam Orchestrator .

The general availability of Orchestrator means Enterprise developers can now build apps that can Trust Data-in-Motion with end-to-end data integrity and authenticity.

In today's landscape, developers need the ability to build applications that are able to move data across complex, variable, and hostile networks. And, in a world where trust, privacy, and security is more important than it's ever been, it's crucial that businesses ensure that those apps have secure, authenticated, and private connections to their data.

The general availability of Orchestrator means developers can now leverage new features and functionality to help leverage Ockam's suite of tools and programming libraries to orchestrate end-to-end encryption, mutual authentication, key management, credential management, and authorization policy enforcement – all at massive scale.

Ockam Orchestrator benefits Enterprises companies and developers by:

Building trust into application data as it flows between data centers and through the queues, caches, gateways, and brokers along the data path.

Facilitating secure-by-design communication while making eavesdropping or data tampering, literally, impossible.

Providing a fully-managed cloud service, making it simple to build scalable connected systems and adopt security best practices – including securely managing identities, cryptographic keys, and credentials for entities such as devices, people, assets and services.

Comments on the news:

"It's no secret in today's landscape that trust remains at the forefront of every business leader's agenda," said Matthew Gregory , Ockam CEO. "Ockam Orchestrator's suite of developer tools is one of the first of its kind to allow companies to create apps that are secure-by-design and that Build Trust into the foundation of every data security posture."

About Ockam

Ockam is a suite of tools, programming libraries, and managed cloud services that orchestrate end-to-end encryption, mutual authentication, key management, credential management, and authorization policy enforcement between applications – at massive scale. For more information, please visit www.ockam.io.

