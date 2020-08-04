+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
04.08.2020 02:15:00

Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2020.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2020, was $889,370 or $0.99 per common share.  This compares to $669,248 or $0.75 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year.  This represents a 32.9% increase in net earnings in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. 

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2020 was $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share.  This compares to $1,193,124 or $1.33 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents a decrease of 12.9% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $469.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  Total loans were $319.2 million and deposits were $400.2 million as of June 30, 2020.  This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019.  As of June 30, 2020, total loans have increased 28.3% and total deposits have increased 10.7% versus December 31, 2019. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "We're pleased with second quarter earnings and the improvement over the prior year second quarter and the first quarter of 2020.   During the quarter we provided over $55 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, marking the lives of many people in our communities."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












6/30/2020


12/31/2019





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         69,628,726


$          38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

56,575,424


99,228,506



Other investment

359,600


314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale

6,271,606


1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan







losses

319,225,237


248,771,230



Premises and equipment

4,178,827


4,294,867



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

12,888,452


7,239,812




Total Assets

$       469,127,872


$        399,521,439








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$       400,184,890


$        361,522,574



Repurchase agreements

--


--



Dividends payble

--


--



Other borrowings

29,396,699


0



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,679,856


2,331,769




Total Liabilities

432,261,445


363,854,343









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,792,750


1,793,760



Restricted Stock

(36,745)


(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,122,790


4,139,146



Retained earnings

30,000,898


29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

986,735


269,781




Total Stockholder's Equity

36,866,427


35,667,096











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       469,127,872


$        399,521,439

 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












6/30/2020


6/30/2019





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           3,794,685


$            3,117,939



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

85,972


117,974




Treasuries & Agencies

205,124


332,448




Corporate

875





Federal funds sold & other

19,445


30,750





4,106,100


3,599,112









Interest Expense:






Deposits

375,380


343,085



Other

18,196


9,541



Total Interest Expense

393,576


352,626











Net interest income

3,712,524


3,246,486









Provision for loan losses

187,500


142,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,525,024


3,103,986









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

99,217


142,790



Gain on Sale of Assets

(13,291)


--



Securities gains (losses), net

163,994


9,626



Mortgage banking income

461,907


104,101



SBA loan related income

179,570


394,976



Commissions on investment sales

137,669


169,827



Other

287,875


289,478



Total noninterest income

1,316,941


1,110,798









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,466,504


2,139,609



Occupancy

308,330


325,290



Other operating

939,104


913,472



Total noninterest expense

3,713,937


3,378,371











Income before provision for income taxes

1,128,028


836,414









Provision for income taxes

238,658


167,166











Net Income

$              889,370


$               669,248











Weighted Shares Outstanding

895,401


900,401




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    0.99


$                     0.75

 

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












6/30/2020


6/30/2019





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           7,065,011


$            5,928,892



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

174,792


264,536




Treasuries & Agencies

496,949


678,092




Corporate

875





Federal funds sold & other

160,255


148,241





7,897,881


7,019,762









Interest Expense:






Deposits

972,292


643,841



Other

18,196


9,541



Total Interest Expense

990,488


653,382











Net interest income

6,907,393


6,366,380









Provision for loan losses

375,000


285,000










Net income after provision for loan losses

6,532,393


6,081,380









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

230,047


288,435



Gain on Sale of Assets

(13,291)


--



Securities gains (losses), net

163,994


9,626



Mortgage banking income

623,399


171,232



SBA loan related income

309,548


589,700



Commissions on investment sales

283,289


287,248



Other

609,281


644,044



Total noninterest income

2,206,267


1,990,285









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

4,897,962


4,201,990



Occupancy

593,458


646,320



Other operating

1,957,722


1,755,262



Total noninterest expense

7,449,141


6,603,572











Income before provision for income taxes

1,289,518


1,468,093









Provision for income taxes

250,807


274,969











Net Income

$           1,038,711


$            1,193,124











Weighted Shares Outstanding

895,401


900,401




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.15


$                     1.33

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-second-quarter-2020-results-301105175.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

