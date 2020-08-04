|
04.08.2020 02:15:00
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2020, was $889,370 or $0.99 per common share. This compares to $669,248 or $0.75 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year. This represents a 32.9% increase in net earnings in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2020 was $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share. This compares to $1,193,124 or $1.33 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 12.9% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
Total assets as of June 30, 2020, were $469.1 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Total loans were $319.2 million and deposits were $400.2 million as of June 30, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, total loans have increased 28.3% and total deposits have increased 10.7% versus December 31, 2019.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "We're pleased with second quarter earnings and the improvement over the prior year second quarter and the first quarter of 2020. During the quarter we provided over $55 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, marking the lives of many people in our communities."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
6/30/2020
12/31/2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 69,628,726
$ 38,099,324
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
56,575,424
99,228,506
Other investment
359,600
314,900
Mortgage loans held for sale
6,271,606
1,572,800
Loans, less allowance for loan
losses
319,225,237
248,771,230
Premises and equipment
4,178,827
4,294,867
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
12,888,452
7,239,812
Total Assets
$ 469,127,872
$ 399,521,439
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 400,184,890
$ 361,522,574
Repurchase agreements
--
--
Dividends payble
--
--
Other borrowings
29,396,699
0
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,679,856
2,331,769
Total Liabilities
432,261,445
363,854,343
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,792,750
1,793,760
Restricted Stock
(36,745)
(36,745)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,122,790
4,139,146
Retained earnings
30,000,898
29,501,154
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
986,735
269,781
Total Stockholder's Equity
36,866,427
35,667,096
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 469,127,872
$ 399,521,439
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,794,685
$ 3,117,939
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
85,972
117,974
Treasuries & Agencies
205,124
332,448
Corporate
875
Federal funds sold & other
19,445
30,750
4,106,100
3,599,112
Interest Expense:
Deposits
375,380
343,085
Other
18,196
9,541
Total Interest Expense
393,576
352,626
Net interest income
3,712,524
3,246,486
Provision for loan losses
187,500
142,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,525,024
3,103,986
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
99,217
142,790
Gain on Sale of Assets
(13,291)
--
Securities gains (losses), net
163,994
9,626
Mortgage banking income
461,907
104,101
SBA loan related income
179,570
394,976
Commissions on investment sales
137,669
169,827
Other
287,875
289,478
Total noninterest income
1,316,941
1,110,798
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,466,504
2,139,609
Occupancy
308,330
325,290
Other operating
939,104
913,472
Total noninterest expense
3,713,937
3,378,371
Income before provision for income taxes
1,128,028
836,414
Provision for income taxes
238,658
167,166
Net Income
$ 889,370
$ 669,248
Weighted Shares Outstanding
895,401
900,401
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.99
$ 0.75
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 7,065,011
$ 5,928,892
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
174,792
264,536
Treasuries & Agencies
496,949
678,092
Corporate
875
Federal funds sold & other
160,255
148,241
7,897,881
7,019,762
Interest Expense:
Deposits
972,292
643,841
Other
18,196
9,541
Total Interest Expense
990,488
653,382
Net interest income
6,907,393
6,366,380
Provision for loan losses
375,000
285,000
Net income after provision for loan losses
6,532,393
6,081,380
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
230,047
288,435
Gain on Sale of Assets
(13,291)
--
Securities gains (losses), net
163,994
9,626
Mortgage banking income
623,399
171,232
SBA loan related income
309,548
589,700
Commissions on investment sales
283,289
287,248
Other
609,281
644,044
Total noninterest income
2,206,267
1,990,285
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,897,962
4,201,990
Occupancy
593,458
646,320
Other operating
1,957,722
1,755,262
Total noninterest expense
7,449,141
6,603,572
Income before provision for income taxes
1,289,518
1,468,093
Provision for income taxes
250,807
274,969
Net Income
$ 1,038,711
$ 1,193,124
Weighted Shares Outstanding
895,401
900,401
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.15
$ 1.33
SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation
