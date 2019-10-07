|
07.10.2019 03:03:00
OCSTA Statement Regarding CUPE Tentative Agreement
TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - We are very pleased that tonight, following many days of bargaining, the Council of Trustees' Associations, the Provincial government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) reached a tentative collective agreement. The tentative agreement ensures that the students in Catholic schools throughout Ontario and the dedicated CUPE staff who serve them will remain in schools Monday.
Details of the tentative agreement will be shared following ratification. We are appreciative of the efforts of our bargaining team, Trustee Association and Crown partners and the representatives of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 570,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.
SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt wieder über 12.000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag schlussendlich höher. In Deutschland konnte der DAX ebenfalls zulegen. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für etwas Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.