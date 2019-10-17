October is Cosmetic Eye and Ear Surgery Month on CosmeticTown.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cosmetic Town, an online plastic surgery and information community located in Los Angeles, is shining the spotlight on cosmetic surgery procedures that provides patients with the changes they desire when it comes to the appearance of their eyes and ears. In October, the Cosmetic Town website showcases the various cosmetic surgery techniques that refresh the appearance of the eyes by reducing the appearance of bags (dark circles) under the eyes or rejuvenating the look of the eyelids. In addition, cosmetic ear surgery will be examined as the Cosmetic Town team shows how cosmetic surgery can reshape and reduce the size of large or protruding ears.

According to the senior editor of Cosmetic Town, "The eyes and the ears are some of the first features on a person that others notice when they first meet someone. This can make a person very sensitive about the look of these areas. In order to make a change in their appearance, many people turn to cosmetic eye surgery or cosmetic ear surgery for the look they desire such as ears that are smaller in appearance or eyes that don't look tired or aged."

Patients that want to address an aging look to the eyes have multiple options. "Blepharoplasty is a cosmetic eyelid surgery that removes excess skin and fat from the eyelids. Upper blepharoplasty targets extra fat and skin in the upper eyelid while lower blepharoplasty rejuvenates the look of the skin, as well as the muscle, located under the eye. Patients can also have eyelid fat grafting to restore volume to that area as well as eyelid reconstruction to address any defects around the eyes. Each of these procedures provides a younger and more rejuvenated look to the eyes."

The senior editor also discussed the changes cosmetic surgery can make to the ears of a person. "Otoplasty is cosmetic ear surgery that improves the size, shape and position of the ears on the body. Teens and adults that have been embarrassed for years about the size of their ears can get them reduced for a better shape and contour. In addition, ears that stick out greatly from the head of a patient can be reshaped and reduced to be more aesthetically pleasing in their appearance."

During the October spotlight, Cosmetic Town will share exclusive doctor interview videos spotlighting the techniques used to give patients the results they desire. In addition, the senior editor stated that Cosmetic Town will publish lists of the best doctors for cosmetic ear surgery and cosmetic eye surgery in some of the biggest cities across the country. "There are thousands of cosmetic doctors across the country providing long lasting and natural looking results and patients can use some help in finding the right doctor for their particular needs. Our lists spotlight the best cosmetic doctors for otoplasty and cosmetic eye surgery in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Chicago. These lists are a good starting point for patients to get the look they have always wanted when it comes to their eyes and ears."

