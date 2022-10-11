|
11.10.2022 15:58:00
October is National Pet Wellness Month
YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Wellness Tips
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Pet Wellness Month – the time of year to promote pet health and wellness to pet owners across the country. To celebrate the month, YuMOVE, one of the best joint supplements for dogs1 and The American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers these five wellness tips:
YuMOVE, the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement,1 already helps more than 2 million dogs per year live their most active life.2 For the past 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a dog joint supplement of the highest quality that is scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee,4 if you aren't satisfied.
To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering 40% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplements for dogs using the code "Wellness40" one-time or for a monthly subscription at checkout.
To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog, visit www.yumove.com.
1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE's UK monthly brand tracker. Conducted by Stream Research.
3Study conducted by Royal Veterinary College of London, UK. Data on file.
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.
