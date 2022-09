October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nearly 66 million Americans received Social Security benefits in July, and more than half of retired workers say those monthly checks represent a significant source of income, according to a Gallup poll. Unfortunately, rapidly rising prices this year have meant those monthly checks don't cover nearly the amount of expenses that they used to cover.A whirlwind of macroeconomic factors sent inflation soaring as high as 9.1% (when annualized) through the first seven months of 2022, meaning the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) implemented for 2022 has failed to cover rising costs for Social Security recipients. In fact, the average benefit has fallen short by about $58 per month, or $374 year-to-date, according to The Senior Citizens League.Fortunately, the Social Security Administration (SSA) uses fresh data to recalculate the COLA every year. That information will be published next month, along with other important figures like the retirement earnings limit, which makes October the most critical month of the year for seniors on Social Security.Continue reading