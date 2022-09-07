|
07.09.2022 12:00:00
October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security
Nearly 66 million Americans received Social Security benefits in July, and more than half of retired workers say those monthly checks represent a significant source of income, according to a Gallup poll. Unfortunately, rapidly rising prices this year have meant those monthly checks don't cover nearly the amount of expenses that they used to cover.A whirlwind of macroeconomic factors sent inflation soaring as high as 9.1% (when annualized) through the first seven months of 2022, meaning the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) implemented for 2022 has failed to cover rising costs for Social Security recipients. In fact, the average benefit has fallen short by about $58 per month, or $374 year-to-date, according to The Senior Citizens League.Fortunately, the Social Security Administration (SSA) uses fresh data to recalculate the COLA every year. That information will be published next month, along with other important figures like the retirement earnings limit, which makes October the most critical month of the year for seniors on Social Security.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|19,54
|4,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.