People Aktie

People für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089

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01.05.2026 16:42:13

Octopus Energy boss: some people would accept blackouts if bills cut

Greg Jackson argues against costly investments in UK’s power grid that are adding to household billsThe boss of the UK’s biggest energy supplier has suggested that some households would accept an occasional electricity blackout in exchange for much lower energy bills.A year on from Europe’s largest power outage – which left tens of millions of people in Spain and Portugal without trains, metros, traffic lights, ATMs, phone connections and internet access – the chief executive of Octopus Energy argued against costly investments in the UK’s power grid that are adding to household bills. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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