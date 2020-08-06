Octopus Interactive quickly adapts to the "new normal" with the launch of touchless trivia game

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Octopus Interactive , the largest network of interactive screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, has launched new "touchless" games that riders can play by using their personal phone as a game controller, eliminating the need to touch a shared screen.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we travel and interact with people, places and things. Octopus Interactive is committed to the safety of both drivers and passengers and was able to quickly develop exciting new gaming content that entertains passengers and increases tips for drivers.

The touchless trivia games launch automatically on our screens and prompt passengers to scan a QR code with their mobile device. Multiple players can then compete through a series of fun and challenging trivia questions.

Octopus Interactive launched in 2018 and is now available in more than 15,000 rideshare vehicles throughout the nation, capturing over 1,500,000 engagement interactions every day.

"What made the project particularly challenging was that production had to be done entirely remotely by the team," said Abu Balanandan, Chief Technology Officer of Octopus. "Despite the engineering challenges this presented, we were able to create a high-quality game in a short amount of time demonstrating the adaptability of our team and platform."

When asked about early results of touchless trivia, Director of Product, Brett Line, shared, "We're seeing strong engagement across all markets and early feedback is very positive. Our drivers and riders appreciate the quick pivot to a brand new Octopus experience."

"Lyft, Uber, and the entire rideshare industry have adapted rapidly to the pandemic with sanitation and safety solutions, and touchless Octopus content will help provide riders with an even safer way to enjoy their rideshare experience," said Cherian Thomas, Octopus CEO.

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive has the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience by providing local and national brands with a premium interactive video platform. Our drivers earn better tips and ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders.

