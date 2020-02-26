Oculeus Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Third Consecutive Year in Category for Communications Fraud Protection Company Recognized for Protecting Enterprise Telephony Systems Against Teleco...

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oculeus, a leading provider of innovative telecommunications solutions, today announced that the company has won the Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the category for Communications Fraud Protection for the third consecutive year.

Oculeus has won this award for the company's AI-driven Oculeus®-Protect service for protecting enterprise telephony systems and communications networks against telecoms fraud.

Oculeus-Protect is a real-time, Cloud-based telecoms fraud prevention service. The Oculeus-Protect service provides an intelligent and automated framework to efficiently prevent false charges resulting from PBX hacking and toll fraud, which are two of the most damaging forms of telecoms fraud.

PBX hacking and toll fraud involve cybercriminals injecting expensive telecommunications traffic, often to remote destinations, into the telephony systems of enterprises. To execute a toll fraud attack, a cybercriminal only needs the communication credentials of a PBX system, which are available in every call. The analyst firm Technology Research Institute estimates this telecoms fraud over enterprise PBX systems is causing approximately $8 billion in financial damage each year to business worldwide.

The technology behind the Oculeus-Protect service leverages anomaly detection and AI techniques to monitor the signaling of voice-based communications on enterprise PBX systems. Suspicious traffic is immediately understood by Oculeus-Protect and if confirmed to be fraudulent or unauthorized is blocked instantly.

Oculeus-Protect applies AI to learn the profile of regular communications traffic of an enterprise and monitors for exceptions to an expected baseline of network activity. The output of these AI-driven capabilities is that Oculeus-Protect can investigate and determine if suspicious traffic should be blocked within milliseconds.

"We are proud to receive this award recognition for our excellence in cybersecurity and the benefit we are delivering to enterprises for reducing their exposure to the enormous financial damages of telecoms fraud attacks," stated Arnd Baranowksi, CEO of Oculeus. "The market need for our Oculeus-Protect service is clear and the demand that we are experiencing from enterprises along with partnership requests from telcos is growing by the day."

Telcos and managed service providers worldwide are partnering with Oculeus to offer their enterprise customers a value-added service (VAS) for PBX fraud protection based on Oculeus-Protect.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity.

For more information about the Oculeus-Protect service, please visit www.oculeus-protect.com.

About Oculeus

Oculeus is a leading provider of innovative OSS/BSS solutions for telecommunications service providers, network operators and other providers of voice and SMS services. Oculeus' systems portfolio includes the company's flagship Captura solution, a wholesale, routing, operations and billing system for managing a service provider's interconnect business for voice and SMS. Oculeus also offers complete systems for fraud protection, network quality monitoring and dispute management, which can be deployed individually or as bundled solutions. Oculeus has been serving customers since 2004 as a technology partner and strategic vendor. Oculeus is a German GmbH company with offices in Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.oculeus.com.

