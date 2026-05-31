Oculis Aktie
WKN DE: A3D8QG / ISIN: CH1242303498
|
31.05.2026 04:57:38
Oculis' Phase 3 OCS-01 Trials In DME Fail To Meet Primary And Secondary Endpoints; Stock Plunges
(RTTNews) - Oculis Holding AG (OCS) announced that its Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 trials of OCS-01 eye drops in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) did not achieve the primary endpoint. The mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) measured by ETDRS letter score at Week 52 was not met in either study. The key secondary endpoint — the proportion of patients with a greater than or equal to 15-letter gain in BCVA — was also not met.However, reductions in retinal thickness, measured by OCT, were substantial and persistent with OCS-01 compared to vehicle, observed at all visits in DIAMOND-2 and at all visits except Week 52 in DIAMOND-1.
Based on these findings, Oculis has stated that it does not plan to pursue an FDA regulatory filing for OCS-01 in DME.
The DIAMOND program (DIAbetic Macular edema patients ON a Drop) consisted of two Phase 3, double-masked, randomized, multi-center trials conducted over 52 weeks. More than 800 patients were enrolled across 119 investigational sites in the United States and several other countries.
In terms of safety, OCS-01 was well tolerated, with no unexpected adverse events reported. The overall safety profile was consistent with earlier studies, confirming its favorable tolerability.
OCS closed at $22.71 on May 29 at 4:00 PM EDT, reflecting a decline of $6.94 or 23.42%. In after-hours trading later that evening, at 7:59 PM EDT, the stock dropped further to $15.01, down $7.70 or 33.89%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oculis Holding AG
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: Oculis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Oculis legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.26
|Ausblick: Oculis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Oculis legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oculis Holding AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oculis Holding AG
|21,10
|-17,58%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Aktienindizes erzielen neue Rekorde -- ATX geht deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. Der Dow erreichte ein neues Allzeithoch. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.