|
14.03.2025 21:31:32
Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
ZUG, Switzerland, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to annual equity incentive awards granted to members of the executive committee of the Company, as well as purchase of ordinary shares by a member of the Company´s Board of Direcors.
Attachments
- Notification of managers' transaction - Riad Sherif - Mar 2025 RSU
- Notification of managers' transaction - Sylvia Cheung - Mar 2025 option
- Notification of managers' transaction - Pall Ragnar Johannesson - Mar 2025 option
- Notification of managers' transaction - Lionel Carnot - March 2025 purchase
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oculis Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.