Oculis To Acquire Rights To Privosegtor, ACT-02 From Accure Therapeutics; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Oculis Holding AG (OCS), a Swiss biopharma company focused on ophthalmology, announced its agreement to acquire worldwide development and commercial rights to Privosegtor, a neuroprotective drug candidate, and ACT-02, an early-stage preclinical neurology drug candidate, from privately-held Accure Therapeutics.

Total consideration of both transactions comprise an upfront payment of $3.8 million or 3.1 million Swiss Francs in cash to be paid to Accure at the first closing, and up to 2.05 million Oculis ordinary shares.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Oculis shares were trading 2.68 percent higher at $13.02, after closing Friday's trading 2.42 percent up.

Oculis said its ordinary shares in the deal consist of upfront shares subject to lockup release over a period of up to 2 years following deal completion, as well as earnout shares subject to development and regulatory milestones related to the assets.

The closing for Privosegtor is expected to occur no later than February 28, 2027 and the closing for ACT-02 is expected to occur no later than March 31, 2027.

The acquisition will terminate Oculis' existing license agreement with Accure, including related milestone payments and royalties for successful indications.

Under the asset purchase agreement, Oculis will acquire Accure's rights to Privosegtor (ACT-01) at the first closing, and ACT-02, a preclinical neurology candidate, at a subsequent closing. The ACT-02 closing is contingent on completion of the ACT-01 transaction.

Privosegtor is currently being investigated in registrational trials with initial indications of optic neuropathies and acute multiple sclerosis or MS relapses. Investigational New Drug or IND submission is being prepared for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

According to Oculis, Privosegtor has the potential to become the first neuroprotective therapy for optic neuritis or ON, with broad potential applicability in other neuro-ophthalmic and neuro-axonal diseases.

The drug has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Priority Medicines designation from the European Medicines Agency as well as Orphan Drug designation from both the FDA and the EMA for ON.

Oculis expects to maximize Privosegtor's potential by eliminating the legacy Accure license agreement while retaining greater economic upside from the asset's future success and expansion opportunities.

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