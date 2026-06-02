ODDITY Slips To Q1 Loss, Sees Lower Revenues In Q2, Positive Adj. EBITDA In FY26; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), a consumer-tech company, reported Tuesday a loss in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a profit in the previous year, attributable to higher expenses and lower revenue.

Looking ahead for the second quarter of 2026, ODDITY expects net revenue to decline between 25 and 30 percent year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $8 and $10 million.

Further for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be positive.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $10.66, 23.75 percent lower.

In the first quarter, net loss was $21.36 million, compared to a profit of $37.83 million in the same quarter last year. Loss per share was $0.38, in comparison with the earnings per share of $0.63 in 2025.

Adjusted net loss for the first quarter was $9.78 million, compared to profit of $41.81 million last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.17, compared to earnings per share of $0.69 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $7.04 million, in comparison with profit of $52.40 million last year.

Net revenue went down 26% to $197.94 million from $268.08 million last year.

In March 2026, ODDITY's Board of Directors approved a share buyback program of up to $200 million of its Class A ordinary shares. The new authorization expires on March 31, 2029 or upon full deployment of the allocated funds.