ODDITY Tech Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQCL / ISIN: IL0011974909
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09.09.2026 13:58:36
Oddity Tech Q2 Profit Falls 74%; But Shares Jump 28% On Improved Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD), a consumer technology company, on Wednesday reported lower second-quarter profit on sharply lower revenue, while its shares jumped about 28% in pre-market trading after the company pointed to an improved revenue trend and strong growth at its newer brands.
Third-quarter revenue is expected to decline approximately 5% year-over-year, a significant improvement compared to about 25% drop seen in the first and second quarters, driven by growth at SpoiledChild and METHODIQ and a moderating impact from the IL MAKIAGE account dislocation.
The company said SpoiledChild delivered double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter and is on track to grow at least 35% in 2026, approaching $350 million in net revenue. Early results for METHODIQ were also strong, with the company now expecting its first-year net revenue to exceed SpoiledChild's first-year revenue.
For the second quarter, net income fell to $12.89 million or $0.24 per share from $49.29 million or $0.79 per share a year ago.
Operating income was $1.26 million loss compared with earnings of $57.09 million last year.
Net revenue declined 25% to $180.52 million from $241.14 million in the previous year.
Oddity also said it repurchased $80 million of its Class A ordinary shares and retired $50 million of its zero-coupon 2030 exchangeable notes, while maintaining a strong liquidity position.
On the Nasdaq, Oddity shares closed up 5.27% at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $9.25 - $64.23 in the last 1 year.
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08.09.26
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ODDITY Tech
|14,12
|0,21%