ODDITY Tech Aktie

ODDITY Tech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EQCL / ISIN: IL0011974909

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.09.2026 13:58:36

Oddity Tech Q2 Profit Falls 74%; But Shares Jump 28% On Improved Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD), a consumer technology company, on Wednesday reported lower second-quarter profit on sharply lower revenue, while its shares jumped about 28% in pre-market trading after the company pointed to an improved revenue trend and strong growth at its newer brands.

Third-quarter revenue is expected to decline approximately 5% year-over-year, a significant improvement compared to about 25% drop seen in the first and second quarters, driven by growth at SpoiledChild and METHODIQ and a moderating impact from the IL MAKIAGE account dislocation.

The company said SpoiledChild delivered double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter and is on track to grow at least 35% in 2026, approaching $350 million in net revenue. Early results for METHODIQ were also strong, with the company now expecting its first-year net revenue to exceed SpoiledChild's first-year revenue.

For the second quarter, net income fell to $12.89 million or $0.24 per share from $49.29 million or $0.79 per share a year ago.

Operating income was $1.26 million loss compared with earnings of $57.09 million last year.

Net revenue declined 25% to $180.52 million from $241.14 million in the previous year.

Oddity also said it repurchased $80 million of its Class A ordinary shares and retired $50 million of its zero-coupon 2030 exchangeable notes, while maintaining a strong liquidity position.

On the Nasdaq, Oddity shares closed up 5.27% at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $9.25 - $64.23 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ODDITY Tech

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ODDITY Tech

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ODDITY Tech 14,12 0,21% ODDITY Tech

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: Asiens Börsen in Rot -- ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- DAX rutscht letztlich ab
Die Börsen in Asien geben am Donnerstag nach. Der heimische Markt gab zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erlitt herbe Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen